Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,422 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

