Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,489 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $109.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

