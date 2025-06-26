Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,363 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $554,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $251,304,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11,026.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,343,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.12. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.