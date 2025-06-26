Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $406,000 Position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 174.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 95,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after buying an additional 1,249,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 175,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amcor by 11,326.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Amcor Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.