Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

