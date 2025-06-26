Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moderna were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

