Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $10,403,807. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.37 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

