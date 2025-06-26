Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 10,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.14 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

