Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

