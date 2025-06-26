Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $265.99 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

