Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

JPM stock opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $284.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.