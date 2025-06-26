NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 50,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,723,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,832,438.50. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

