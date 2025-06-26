NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

