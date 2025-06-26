Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,141 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Stag Industrial worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Stock Down 3.3%

STAG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.