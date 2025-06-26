Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 821 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Prologis by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.