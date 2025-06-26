Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,386 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pool by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $298.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.03. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

