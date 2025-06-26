Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-On by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $307.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.74 and a 200-day moving average of $331.13. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

