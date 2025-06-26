Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 738 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 172.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.78.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MORN. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.