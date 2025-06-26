Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 506,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 287,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $75.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

