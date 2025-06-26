Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

