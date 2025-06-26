Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Labcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Labcorp Trading Down 1.4%

Labcorp stock opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.73. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.96 and a 52 week high of $264.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

