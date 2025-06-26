Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,775 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,242 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 162,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7%

KMI opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

