Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,811 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 618.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $785.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $806.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.19.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

