Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.3%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

