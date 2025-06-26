Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $419.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.72 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

