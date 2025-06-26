Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,496 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after acquiring an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of FIS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.
Fidelity National Information Services Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Information Services
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.