Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 128.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

