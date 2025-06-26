Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $176,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,095,000 after buying an additional 1,173,298 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:UL opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.