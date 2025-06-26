Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 354,780 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,412,000.

Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

