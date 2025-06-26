Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $80.97.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
