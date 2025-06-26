Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 11,273 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

CCOI stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.75%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,256,880.67. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

