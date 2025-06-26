Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,795 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 54,220.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,652,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

