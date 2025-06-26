Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $466.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.90 and a 200-day moving average of $460.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.