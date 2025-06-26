Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

CGDV opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

