Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WBD opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.