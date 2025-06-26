Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.