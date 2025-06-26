Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE STZ opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $264.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

