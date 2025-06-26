Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,224 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

