Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

ROP opened at $566.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.29. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

