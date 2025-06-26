Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $419.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.72 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

