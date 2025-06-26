Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

