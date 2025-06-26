Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.