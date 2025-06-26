Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,123 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after acquiring an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

