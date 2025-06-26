Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

