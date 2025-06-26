Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

