Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 507 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,739,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

