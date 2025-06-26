Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $98.47 and a 1 year high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

