Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of CALF opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.