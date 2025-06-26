Peter B. Silverman Sells 34,000 Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Merus N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,895,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merus by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merus by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,519 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Merus by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 508,063 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

