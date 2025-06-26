Peter B. Silverman Sells 34,000 Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Merus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Merus N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,895,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merus by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merus by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,519 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Merus by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 508,063 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merus
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.