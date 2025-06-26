PFG Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IYH stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

